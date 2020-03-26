Drone Captures Eerie Empty Streets in San Francisco

With the entire state of California on mandated quarantine lockdown due to Coronavirus, the cities are basically empty, something that seems out of a movie set, not real life. San Francisco is usually buzzing both day and night, with thousands of people on the streets in all manner of transport.

Captured with drone, we see the San Francisco skyline in this eerie new empty status. Filmed by Space Race Studio, the drone fly-through is accompanied by melancholy guitar music. Fascinating and spooky. Stay safe out there. H/T Carl B.