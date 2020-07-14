Ramen Soup Contained In Dissolvable Sauce Packaging

We are seeing more and more innovative packaging ideas lately, thanks to advances in 3D printing and eco-materials.

This ramen soup packaging showcases just that type of innovation, as the package also serves as the dissolvable sauce for the noodles.

The biofilm material is infused with flavoring and spices, and is used to wrap the noodles, creating an all-in-one, package-as-product offering.

The work of product designer Holly Grounds, we’re impressed by this innovation, and are eager to see more food packaging of this style. Via Dezeen: