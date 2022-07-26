AIRSCP EV Train Concept Features Panoramic Glass Roof

Trains have been operating in one shape or another for hundreds of years. From steam locomotives to bullet-trains in Japan, there has surely been a lot of evolution in the design and technology behind the train.The AIRSCP is a concept for a futuristic passenger train, powered by electricity. A winner of the Red Dot Design Concept Award, the AIRSCP EV Train concept provides a light-filled cabin, and a sleek design featuring two levels. Front seat upper passengers have massive recliners to relax in as their train whisks them across the country.

From Designers 2050.Lab. See more on Yanko Design