Some of the Most Futuristic, Striking Homes From Around the World

Home design usually falls into very familiar territory. It is often very cookie-cutter in style, with only a few distinct shapes, sizes, forms, and appearances.

Whole towns and neighborhoods can feel alike, with a collection of home styles that feel very similar, and certainly don’t break the mold.

Much more rare are homes that elicit a true ‘wow!’, with designs that are unique enough to do a double-take, or, have names. Or be featured in Architectural Digest.

We’ve gathered our favorites from this list, which explores some of the most radical, futuristically-styled homes from around the globe. And we do mean globe, with these houses being located in far flung locations like Melbourne Australia, Portugal, Finland, Russia, and Nevada.

In this new era of AI-generated architecture, these homes are real – not mockups, but actual, realized creations. And as anyone that has built a home knows, that’s saying something.

Take a look at the collection below, and let us know what you think.

Via AD:

