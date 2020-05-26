SpaceX Poised to Send Astronauts to the Space Station for the First Time

It’s been nearly a decade since the last Space Shuttle mission left earth, bound for the International Space Station. Since then, no American rocket has carried astronauts, and they’ve relied exclusively on Russian Soyuz rockets to reach orbit.

Now, after many years of preparation and testing, SpaceX, the private company founded by Elon Musk, is set to carry two American astronauts, using the Crew Dragon capsule.

Veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will take the inaugural flight, in SpaceX’s custom new spacesuits, and brand new capsule.

The launch is set for May 27 at 4:30 pm Eastern, and if successful, will be a monumental achievement for the private company, which is under a multi-billion contract from NASA to bring astronauts to the space station.

Make sure to tune into the launch for this historic event.