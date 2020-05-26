Upcycled Fashion Brought to Life With Animation

Studio Ultra Deluxe has a stylish series of fashion images brought alive with subtle animation. Part of a HACKEDby_ X H&M series, we see models flaunting outfits, but with a layered, cut-out look, which adds dynamism to the imagery.

HACKEDby_ is based in the Netherlands, and utilizes the fashion industry’s overstocks to upcycle into new, contemporary clothing. The fashion industry has a notoriously large carbon footprint and produces a lot of waste. So it’s great to see that ‘waste’ turned into stylish and unique clothing lines like this.