Upcycled Fashion Brought to Life With Animation

May 26, 2020 0 Comments

Studio Ultra Deluxe has a stylish series of fashion images brought alive with subtle animation. Part of a HACKEDby_ X H&M series, we see models flaunting outfits, but with a layered, cut-out look, which adds dynamism to the imagery.

HACKEDby_ is based in the Netherlands, and utilizes the fashion industry’s overstocks to upcycle into new, contemporary clothing.  The fashion industry has a notoriously large carbon footprint and produces a lot of waste. So it’s great to see that ‘waste’ turned into stylish and unique clothing lines like this.

CategoriesAnimated GIF, Art, Climate Change, Colors, Eco-Friendly, Fashion, motion graphics, Photography, Uncategorized
