Imagine walking through a forest and seeing flowers and mushrooms glowing back at you in a beautiful rainbow gradient. It’s the work of Rik Oostenbroek, a digital artist based in the Netherlands, and inspired by the glowing alien forest from the movie Avatar.

We love how sleek and inviting the lighting is, erupting in a warm glow from the flowers’ centers, set against a dark black backdrop.

Check out more of Oostenbroek’s work on his Instagram and website.

Images used with artist’s permission.