Textural, Organic Sculptures That Feel Alien and Alive

French ceramic Claire Lindner shows us slithery, organic shapes that feel like they could have been dropped from another world.

Twisting tendrils, coils of stems (arms?) loop and bunch together in tightly bound formations. The way the ceramic pieces are textured make them feel especially organic and alive. Lindner glazes and colors the ceramic in ways that feel extraordinary.

“The multi-colored ceramic sculptures of Claire Lindner reflect an artistic vision of the natural world as a complex but deeply connected whole. With constant echoes of and allusions to biological forms and the natural world, her works tread the line between the familiar and the disturbing, staging a theatre of life full of desire and passion, eros and thanatos.”

