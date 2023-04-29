The Art of the Cocktail

April 29, 2023 0 Comments

The sheer number of cocktails in the world is impressive, but how people make and present them makes them all the more compelling.

As they say, we eat with our eyes, and presentation can go a long way to making a cocktail more intriguing, exotic, and delicious.

We’ve gathered a number of impressive cocktail images, showing a lot love from a bartender, mixologist, and photographer. They include smoke, herbs, fruit, all manner of ice, plus a range of glassware that can make a big difference in presentation.

 

Photo by Trinh Minh

 

 

Photo by Jia Jia

 

Photo by Alexandra Golovac

 

 

Photo by Ulvi Safari

 

 

Photo by Redd F

 

Photo by Redd F

 

Photo by Anima Visual

 

 

 

Photo by Alessio Zaccaria

 

 

Photo by Ram Ho

 

 

Photo by Bruno Branco

 

 

Photo by Pylyp Sukhenko

 

 

Photo by Ram Ho

