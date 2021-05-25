“The End” Short Film Combines Over 500 Classic Movies Into One

This mesmerizing short film by Fabrice Mathieu combines shots from over 500 classic films, grouped together into perfectly looping animated GIFs.

Paired with an especially foreboding soundtrack, the film pays homage to the strange, standstill year that 2020 represented.

The French filmmaker is known for his mashups of classic movies, especially strange and unexpected contrasts in tone and content.

Take a look at The End below. Can you spot all the films referenced?

“The End” is an experimental narrative short film, in black & white and color, made only with movies gifs with a perfect loop, more than 500.

“The End” is also a tribute to the cinema, from silent films to now.

z