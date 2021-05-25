Otherworldly Glow Worms in the Caves of New Zealand

Waitomo’s Ruakuri Cave in New Zealand holds some otherworldly sights in the form of glowing worms that hang from the roof of the cave walls. Photographed by Shaun Jeffers , the series takes us on a beautiful if spooky look at one of nature’s treasures.

Via Bored Panda:

Photographing glow worms is very similar to shooting the night sky, however the exposure time can be much longer. These images in particular range between 30 seconds and 6 minutes exposures. To achieve the shots, it required me to submerge myself and my tripod in cold water for up to 6-8 hours a day – it was totally worth it!

-Shaun Jeffers