This Stunning Wellness Retreat Disappears into the Forest With Mirrored Cabins

If you didn’t look for them, you might miss the cabins for the Arcana Wellness Retreat, which are made of perfectly mirrored steel, and blend in beautifully with their wooded surroundings.

Tucked away in a forest in Ontario, the small yet modern dwellings make up a retreat that invite you to “Return to the SuperNatural“, and soak up nature to clear your mind. Nature walks, a communal sauna and other stylish details make this a special getaway.

Completely booked for 2021, it’s clear this type of small yet contemporary take on getting into nature strike a chord with people, and we applaud the effort to embrace the forest while elevating the look and feel of outdoor architecture.

From $299/night.