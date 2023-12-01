The Very Angular, Very Divisive Tesla Cybertruck Finally Reaches Customers

When the Tesla Cybertruck was initially announced over three years ago, the world was a very different place.

There were no electric trucks on the market. There was no global pandemic. And Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, was a far less vitriolic leader, let alone household name.

Fast forward to late 2023, and the Cybertruck has finally reached production, and the first customers have gotten theirs. The angular, stainless steel EV will start at $60,990, a far cry from the entry level price of $39,000 that was initially announced.

A fully-loaded, try-motor variant will sprint from 0-60 in just 2.6 seconds, and go a maximum of 470 miles, with an optional range extender.

The big question is, will it sell? Will this bizarrely shaped, oversized wedge of an EV become commonplace? With these first deliveries out, more can be expected to ramp up in the coming weeks and months.

