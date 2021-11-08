The Size of Space Website Showcases the Immense Scale of the Universe

Space is huge. We all know that, but the scale of it is very hard to comprehend, let alone measure. Indeed, the immensity of our known universe is almost impossible to wrap your mind around, especially compared with the scale of things we interact with on earth.

The unique website Size of Space gives us a glimpse of that scale, with a click-through that starts with the size of an astronaut, and gets progressively larger. And we mean much larger. A few swipes in, and we’re seeing the sizes of various asteroids. A few further, and the size of various stars are compared to one another.

It’s the work of Neal Agarwal, and while simplistic, it’s effective at showing just how massive our universe is.

Take a look.