Cardboard Turned into Fun and Elegant ‘Scraplights’

We love the clever repurposing of such an ordinary material, elevating it both literally and figuratively.

Made by Graypants, the Scraplight is laser cut in layers to create a spherical shape that is visually pleasing and fun. The color and corrugation of the cardboard allows a warm light to emit, making it surprisingly elegant for having such humble beginnings.

As cardboard and cardboard boxes are so prevalent, we like seeing ways that people are creatively reusing the material in innovative ways.

Via Design Milk: