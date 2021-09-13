The Smart Car Returns as a Not-So-Tiny EV

It’s been many years since Smart cars were a common sight in cities. Their diminutive size and shape were distinctive, and while relatively unremarkable otherwise, they proved to be a pretty good idea in places where space is a premium.

Smart is back with an all-electric car, this time going for a premium aesthetic and market, versus their older models.

Their four passenger SUV shape is still small, the size of Mini’s Countryman, though quite a bit larger and longer than the original Smart car.

We appreciate the two tone color scheme and clever packaging, which offers a large glass moonroof and expressive mood lighting in the cabin.

The car’s design makes us confident that automakers are embracing a high quality, desirable future, one that should be as stylish as it is practical.

Available starting mid 2022.