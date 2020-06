The era of electric scooters is well underway, and the Walkcar is one of the newest and strangest entrants.

The size of a laptop, this rectangle with wheels lets you turn by leaning in either direction, and can propel you down the street at 10 miles per hour.

Considered micro-mobility, this funny little scooter only has an estimated range of 4 miles, but also weighs just 6 pounds, and should be an interesting option for city travel.

