The World’s Longest Glass-Bottomed Bridge Just Opened in China

A massive new 526-meter (1,725 feet) long bridge just opened in Southern China, but this one has a twist. The bottom is entirely clad in glass, so visitors have a stunning view of the Lianjiang River 200 meters below.
Designed by Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University, it’s a slim yet impressive feat, and we can only imagine it’d be an exhilarating and hair-raising walk across its length.
Part of the Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic Area, the glass bridge is just the latest attractions to this natural area. Read more on Dezeen:
“Through blending the structure into the natural surroundings and deploying innovative construction methods, the design team realized the seamless integration of nature and the artificial.”
“The glazing endows the bridge deck with crystal-like lustre, high transparency and refractive index”