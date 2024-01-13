These New Smart Binoculars Can Identify 9,000 Animal Species Automatically

In a collaboration between Swarovski Optik and famed designer Marc Newson, we see a unique smart binoculars offering, promising the first of its kind intelligence that can identify items that you’re looking at.

With AI-powered optics, the high-end binoculars are able to quickly and accurately identify over 9,000 species of wildlife with the turn of a dial.

This comes alongside great traditional optics and ergonomics, but it means that a birdwatching exploration or nature excursion can take on a new, more informed take.

In addition, the AX Visio binoculars can capture still images and high definition video while looking through the scopes.

Announced at CES 2024, this cutting-edge technology doesn’t come cheap, with the binoculars starting at €4,600.00.

