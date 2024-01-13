This New Zaha Hadid Skyscraper in Hong Kong is Located on The World’s Most Expensive Site

Designer skyscrapers are expensive. Hong Kong is expensive. What happens when you combine the two?

The most expensive building site on the planet, that’s what. This new tower in Hong Kong’s Central Business District takes the title of the most expensive building site, anywhere on earth.

Coming in at a staggering $973,793.64 per square meter, the 36-story tower is being developed by Henderson Land, and is designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Inspired by the organic shapes of the Hong Kong orchid which graces the city’s flag, The Henderson, as it’s known, adds a graceful curvature that the rest of Hong Kong’s skyscrapers lack.

Via Dezeen, photography by Jennifer Hahn.

With a number of high tech and sustainable attributes, The Henderson also aims to be one of the greenest buildings in the metropolis, as well.

“The Henderson is an icon of sustainable commercial buildings in Hong Kong. It has been pre-certified for numerous green and healthy building designations, including LEED and WELL Platinum. We are also set to be one of the first buildings in Hong Kong to achieve a 3-Star rating in both the China Healthy and Green Building Design Labels, in addition to BEAM Plus Platinum certification.”

“We had the ambition to create a special piece of architecture that would be noticed and make waves around the world.”

–Zaha Hadid Architects principal Patrik Schumacher.

