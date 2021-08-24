This London Apartment Has a Clever Floating Staircase

The design of this London apartment is on point, with a nice flow, and tasteful art and furniture. But the star of the apartment may be the bright red staircase, which has a brilliant floating design. At first it seems to defy gravity, but it’s mostly just clever engineering that make the compact design possible.

Painted a bright contrasting red, the staircase is remarkably small in size yet fully functional. Inspired by the ‘Staircase-III’ by Doh Ho Suh at the Tate Modern, this unique design makes this London apartment all the more charming. By designer Michaelis Boyd.

Via Yanko Design: