Abstract Brush Stroke Portraits by Eric Haacht

So much can be communicated with just simple brush strokes, like these ‘portraits’ by artist and painter Eric Haacht, that are so fluid and interpretive to become abstract.

The use of vibrant color in the brush and palette strokes make for strangely captivating portraits, where you can nearly make out the features of the figures.

Visit his Instagram to see more of the fascinating paintings.

“My paintings are essentially about life and death, I think all forms of portraiture are really a way of confronting our own mortality, and leaving something of ourselves behind.”

— Eric Haacht