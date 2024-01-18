Visualizing ‘The Simpsons’ in Real Life: Creepy or Accurate?

With 35 seasons and over 750 episodes, The Simpsons is easily one of the most known and loved tv shows of all time.

The characters are known worldwide, and the show has been translated into dozens of languages. However, what would the characters’ real-life personas look like?

Using MidJourney, an advanced AI image tool, designer Princess Prompt coaxed the software to create and nuance what the real life Simpsons characters would look like.

Below are a range of characters, from Marge to bartender Moe, to the ever-cheery Ned Flanders.

Do you think these characters feel accurate? Do you find it intriguing or creepy? What other characters would you want to see brought ‘to life’?

Via PetaPixel

