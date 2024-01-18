Featured Categories
Visualizing ‘The Simpsons’ in Real Life: Creepy or Accurate?

With 35 seasons and over 750 episodes, The Simpsons is easily one of the most known and loved tv shows of all time.

The characters are known worldwide, and the show has been translated into dozens of languages. However, what would the characters’ real-life personas look like?

Using MidJourney, an advanced AI image tool, designer Princess Prompt coaxed the software to create and nuance what the real life Simpsons characters would look like.

Below are a range of characters, from Marge to bartender Moe, to the ever-cheery Ned Flanders.

Do you think these characters feel accurate? Do you find it intriguing or creepy? What other characters would you want to see brought ‘to life’?

Via PetaPixel

Otto Mann

 

Bart Simpson

 

Moe Szslak

 

Barney Gumble

 

Groundskeeper Willie

 

Homer Simpson

 

Lisa Simpson

 

Marge Simpson

 

Lunchlady Doris

 

Mr. Burns

 

Ned Flanders

 

Edna Krabappel

 

Nelson Muntz

 

Patty and Selma

 

Principal Skinner

 

Ralph Wiggum

 

Waylon Smithers

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

