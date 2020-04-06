Touch an Exact Replica of the Moon’s Surface with Deskspace’s Sculpture

Deskspace is known for their elegant, space-related items, like a replica of our solar system. Their latest creation is an elegant slab of the moon’s surface, (created from concrete), but modeled after the exact, crater-covered moon itself. Using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, it’s a scientific item sure to be an amazing conversation starter.

A fascinating and unique gift for the space geek in your life.Via Colossal:

“It was 50 years ago that the first Apollo landing took place. With such an important anniversary, we understand that space enthusiasts need special items for their collections” -Deskspace