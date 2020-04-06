Touch an Exact Replica of the Moon’s Surface with Deskspace’s Sculpture

April 6, 2020

Deskspace is known for their elegant, space-related items, like a replica of our solar system.  Their latest creation is an elegant slab of the moon’s surface, (created from concrete), but modeled after the exact, crater-covered moon itself. Using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, it’s a scientific item sure to be an amazing conversation starter.

A fascinating and unique gift for the space geek in your life.Via Colossal:

DS03-DeskSpace-Lunar-Surface-Image-18

“It was 50 years ago that the first Apollo landing took place. With such an important anniversary, we understand that space enthusiasts need special items for their collections”

-Deskspace

deskx_deskspace_2560_4-3-image_ds03-intro-lunar-surface_scenario-01DS03-DeskSpace-Lunar-Surface-Image-17DS03-DeskSpace-Lunar-Surface-Image-13DS03-DeskSpace-Lunar-Surface-Image-11DS03-DeskSpace-Lunar-Surface-Image-06DS03-DeskSpace-Lunar-Surface-Image-02DS03-DeskSpace-GIF-2DS03-DeskSpace-Lunar-Surface-Image-04

