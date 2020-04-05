Rainbow Week – Violet

We made it! The entire ROYGBIV rainbow explored, color by color.

Red – Orange – Yellow – Green – Blue – Indigo – Violet

Violet is the color at the end of the visible spectrum of light between blue and the invisible ultraviolet. Violet color has a dominant wavelength of approximately 380–450 nanometers.

Violet is a gorgeous, sexy color, full of personality and beauty. Historically associated with royalty and majesty, it still has connotations of extravagance and individualism today. We’ve gathered some beautiful imagery that embody violet below, from sparkling jewels to fields of lavender. Make sure to see our Pinterest page to view our curated collections. And thanks for following our colorful journey. 🌈