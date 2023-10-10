Tree.ONE Is a 3D Printed Sculpture Designed to Clean Polluted Air

Tree.ONE is a futuristic sculpture that was designed to actively clean polluted air using intricate bioreactors within its pixelated form. Commissioned by Hyundai Motor Company, the sculptural, tree-like creation shows biomimicry design that is inspired by natural systems.

Using the cultivation of liquid micro-algae, Tree.ONE captures carbon in the polluted air around it. The dramatic design is made from lab grade borosilicate glass, robotically 3D-printed algal biopolymers, and living cultures of chlorella in a bright green liquid medium.

“Tree.ONE’s sculptural system is engineered to capture and store carbon dioxide daily while purifying urban air through Chlorella algae cultures. This system is elegantly integrated within the sculpture’s aesthetic. The trunk’s unique pleated morphology, inspired by the fibrous trunk of actual trees, serves artistically and functionally, providing support for 3D-printed components that secure and organize the aeration network. This union of form and function exemplifies the sculpture’s synergy between art and utility.” -DesignMilk

