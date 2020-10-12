Van Gogh’s Self Portrait Recreated with Stunning Sculpture Painting

Artist Timur Zagirov has created a beautiful rendition of Van Gogh’s famous self portrait, using a myriad of colored wooden blocks. 425 polished pine cubes, to be precise.

Viewed from a distance, the mosaic has an uncanny resemblance to the Dutch painter’s work.

Up close, the blocks become an indistinguishable wooden tapestry, colored in the various hues that makeup the painting. Really beautiful work, and totally unique from what we’ve seen. This one of a kind piece recently sold on auction.

See more of Zagirov’s work on Instagram and the Saatchi artwork website.

