Van Gogh’s Self Portrait Recreated with Stunning Sculpture Painting

Artist Timur Zagirov has created a beautiful rendition of Van Gogh’s famous self portrait, using a myriad of colored wooden blocks. 425 polished pine cubes, to be precise.

Viewed from a distance, the mosaic has an uncanny resemblance to the Dutch painter’s work.

Up close, the blocks become an indistinguishable wooden tapestry, colored in the various hues that makeup the painting. ¬†Really beautiful work, and totally unique from what we’ve seen. This one of a kind piece recently sold on auction.

See more of Zagirov’s work on Instagram and the Saatchi artwork website.

Images used with artist’s permission.¬†