Vibrant Gradient Glasses from Lateral Objects

Glassware comes in millions of shapes, colors, and sizes. It suits all different types of drinks, and a myriad of different personal styles.

We’ve always been drawn to colorful, and there’s something delightful about the gradient nature of these tumblers, from Lateral Objects.

Available in a beautiful range of colors, all inspired by different beaches around the world, the glasses are hand blown, making each one slightly different and unique.

“Made for drinking but destined for display, each glass is a combination of two distinct tones blended together to create a gradient. Each glass is hand blown and individually tinted with colors inspired by our favorite beaches around the world.”