Retro New Balance Shoes Designed by Singer and Actor Donald Glover

We’re digging these retro New Balance running shoes, designed by actor, singer, producer, and artist Donald Glover. The subtle updates to the profile, sole, and a colors are all understated yet distinctive.

The RC30 is a take on a shoe from the 1970s, but updated with the performer’s own spin on a retro classic. $120 from New Balance.

“Donald Glover presents the RC30. This new silhouette is a streamlined take on the time-warped, classic inspiration meets modern execution concept, with a focus on distinctive features unique to competitive racing models of the ‘60s and ‘70s”