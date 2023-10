The ancient art of Kintsugi, otherwise known as 金継ぎ “golden joinery” is where broken porcelain and other pottery is repaired using lacquer dusted with gold or silver.

Creative studio Moli takes this ancient art and puts a humorous new spin on it, taking vintage Japanese gadgets, and adding the hand-made golden details.

In the series “Golden Age”, we see a vintage Game Boy, Watchman, and others repaired, making a great juxtaposition between ancient and newer.

Via Inspiration Grid:

