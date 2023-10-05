Thandiwe Muriu’s Hyper Vibrant Disguised Portraits

We love the way the figures in Thandiwe Muriu’s colorful portraits hide against their matching backgrounds.

The vibrant African patterns and fabrics feel kaleidoscopic, and the Kenyan photographer captures the models in an artful and stylish manner. Wild hairdos help to add to the series’ enchantment.

All images © Thandiwe Muriu

Via Colossal: “On view this month at 193 Gallery in Paris, the exhibition includes a selection of Muriu’s striking portraits that camouflage her body amongst vivid, kaleidoscopic backdrops. Vibrant and disorienting, the photos emphasize the artist’s limbs, hair, and eyewear made of everyday materials and ask viewers to reconsider who and what are thought of as expendable.”

