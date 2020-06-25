Famous Works of Art Get Their Groove On With a Furry Overhaul

Turkish artist Murat Yıldırım has transformed some of the world’s most famous paintings, creating furry abstractions of them instead. Still recognizable but decidedly fluffy, his creations are comical yet also strangely beautiful. And while renderings, we could see these works of art reproduced in touchable, tactile form for people to hang on their walls.

It has long been common to reproduce the world’s most famous paintings by imitation. In this abstract idea, I used furs as a creative tool to move world-famous paintings forward. With this effect, I combined the colors of all pictures in an innovative and vibrant way. I have been impressed by classical paintings since my childhood. However, since modern art has become digital, I have turned all this into my favorite 3D artwork.