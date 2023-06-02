What’s Beyond the Frame of Some of the World’s Most Famous Paintings?

Using Adobe’s new Firefly AI art program, Kody Young explores what might be beyond the artist’s original framing, for some of the most famous paintings of all time.

The artificial intelligence does an adequate job with most of the famous artwork, extending the canvas of these famous paintings, filling them in with additional landscape, buildings, or other details.  On others, it starts to break down, smearing the colors, or failing miserably on person detail.

Either way, it’s an interesting look at familiar artwork, potentially unearthing what the original painters saw beyond the frame of their masterpieces.

DaVinci’s Mona Lisa

Botticelli, The Birth of Venus

Bosch, The Garden of Earthly Delights

Van Gogh, Café Terrace at Night

Hopper, Nighthawks

Seurat, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte

Mondrian, Composition with Red Blue and Yellow

Van Gogh, The Bedroom

Jan van Eyck, The Arnolfini Portrait

Van Gogh’s Starry Night

