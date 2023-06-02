What’s Beyond the Frame of Some of the World’s Most Famous Paintings?

Using Adobe’s new Firefly AI art program, Kody Young explores what might be beyond the artist’s original framing, for some of the most famous paintings of all time.

The artificial intelligence does an adequate job with most of the famous artwork, extending the canvas of these famous paintings, filling them in with additional landscape, buildings, or other details. On others, it starts to break down, smearing the colors, or failing miserably on person detail.

Either way, it’s an interesting look at familiar artwork, potentially unearthing what the original painters saw beyond the frame of their masterpieces.