Whistlepig’s Piggybank Rye Whiskey Will Have You Squealing

December 7, 2022 0 Comments

Whistlepig has established itself as a premium, American whiskey, sought after for its limited edition collections.

This season they’re releasing a 10 year-old rye whiskey in a limited edition glass piggybank bottle. The glass bottle is based on a 19th century Berkshire bitter pig, and is wax sealed until you pour the aged whiskey out the pig’s hind quarters.

Sure to sell out, this one-of-a-kind whiskey sells for $200 per bottle.

Bring home the bacon with our limited edition PiggyBank Rye Aged 10 Years.  This Straight Rye Whiskey celebrates a decade of innovation since our first Best Rye Award (Triple One, WWA 2012), bottled in a porcine decanter based on a 19th century Berkshire Bitter Pig.  This ham’s hind is bottled at 110 proof and wax sealed to keep every drop of goodness safe until posterior consumption.”

 

CategoriesAnimals, Artisan, Drink, Stuff
Tags, , , ,