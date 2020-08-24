Your Cassettes Live Again with Elbow

Many readers here might have never even used a cassette tape. But for some of us, they were our main music delivery system, either with a Walkman, a chunky boombox, or our ubiquitous tape deck in our cars of the 80’s and 90’s. If you haven’t completely tossed your cassette collection, they can live again, with the tiny and stylish Elbow, a clip on device that brings your tapes back to life! DesignBoom has a closer look at this clever, and some may say, ridiculous little device.