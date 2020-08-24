Floating Flower Garden of the Future

Wow, this exhibit looks so incredible, and we’re just sad not to be able to experience it in person. Designed and created by TeamLab, this interactive show features gorgeous hanging flowers and airplants that move to accommodate and “cocoon” its visitor.

Automatically rising as people come into their space, the Floating Flower Garden looks like a beautiful way to leave your reality, if even for a few minutes. Click the images to get giant, immersive versions. Bravo, TeamLab, this is great work. Via The Cool Hunter: