7 of the Most Beautiful Hotels in the World

From rural, renovated, farmhouses to handcrafted wooden lodges, historic forts, and opulent resorts, in no particular order, here are some of the world’s most beautiful hotels.

Kyaninga Lodge, Uganda

Nestled in the stunning backdrop of the Rwenzori Mountains, the nine eco-friendly hand-carved wooden cottages sit high above the rare extinct twin volcanic crater lake. Guests can trek through the ‘Mountains of the Moon’ to see the scenery change from equatorial rainforests, alpine Mooreland, glaciers, and snow-covered peaks. They can also experience the rich history of Africa’s highest mountain range, the place where Ptolemy is believed to have placed the source of the Nile in Ancient times. For the animal lovers out there, why not take the unique opportunity to go gorilla trekking to see these rare animals in their natural habitat.

Amangalla, Sri Lanka

Set within a Unesco-protected Galle Fort, this hotel is the perfect mix of serene environment and easy access to history, culture, and nature. Made up of only 30 guest rooms, the Amangalla has a stunning swimming pool with private cabanas enclosed within 200-year-old exotic gardens, as well as a centuries-old fortified enclave. It also has a beautiful range of spa treatments available, including five treatment rooms and two hydrotherapy baths.

Hotel Endsleigh, England

Enter a fairyland at the hotel Endsleigh, set in 100 acres of gardens, woodland, and grottos, all designed by one of the greatest landscape designers of the 19th century, Humphry Repton. The grade-1 listed building was once home to Georgia, the Duchess of Bedford, and her husband but is now made up of 19 classically English bedrooms, libraries, drawing, and dining rooms.

Deplar Farm, Iceland

A working farm until recently, now a hotel with geo-thermally heated spa, beautiful mid-century furnishing, and a stunning backdrop. As Steve King from Conde Nast Traveler describes it as being in the wild north of Iceland; the Troll Peninsula is a place of stark, extraordinary beauty and epic adventures. There is a remarkable place to stay, a gateway fo heli-skiing and horse-riding beneath the Northern Lights.

The Peninsula Shanghai, China

The stunning art deco-inspired interiors, Michelin starred restaurant, and exceptional facilities might lead one to take out a quick loan to stay at the Peninsula, but with all this opulence on offer, wouldn’t it be worth it?

Le Sirenuse, Italy

This charming boutique hotel is set into the heart of the Almafi coast, overlooking the Positano bay. The high vaulted ceiling and whitewashed rooms have been impeccably decorated by the five art-loving siblings who transformed their family home into a hotel in 1951. John Steinbeck, who stayed in 1953, wrote the area’s allure, Positano is a dream place that isn’t quite real when you are there and becomes beckoning real after you are gone.

L’Hotel, Morocco

This 19th century Riad is located right in the heart of Medina, otherwise known as the Red City of Marrakesh, right next to a bustling souk and a 12th-century mosque. The five spacious sweets and decorated with Moroccan craftsmanship and antique furniture and surround a large courtyard garden and swimming pool.