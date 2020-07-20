Give Into Your OCD Side With ‘The Art of Clean Up’

Swiss artist Ursus Wehrli takes the love of OCD cleaning and organizing, and pushes it to extremes, albeit in fun and visually satisfying ways.

The author of the book The Art of Clean Up: Life Made Neat and Tidy, Wehrli embodies the kind of neat and orderly Swiss characteristics that we might expect.

However, his work is delightfully tongue-in-cheek, where he carefully deconstructs a pine branch to every needle and stick, and even the night sky, where each star gets carefully lined up.

Check out some of our favorite before and after photos below.

We love the playfulness of his work, but also how ingenious the simplicity is. Here are more of his before-and-afters, side by side.