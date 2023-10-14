A Collection of Scarily Delicious Halloween Mandalas

We had a lot of fun creating this series of spooky and yummy Halloween Mandalas, featuring a range of scary and tasty objects, from strange fruits to dramatic candy corn arrangements, to creepy crawlies.

Created using the AI tool Midjourney, we found that mandalas, geometric configuration of symbols, are a perfect prompt for generative AI art, which is great at creating patterns and symmetry.

Through a lot of trial and error, we were able to find the right balance of realism, recognizable objects, and some stranger-than-real-life creations.

We tried to balance the creepy creatures with spreads of Halloween candy and moody witch séances.

See more mandala art by Moss and Fog and other talented artists here.

Like this: Like Loading...