A Concert for Plants in Barcelona

The Gran Teatre del Liceu opera house in Barcelona had their first concert in months this week, and the audience quietly and politely enjoyed it. Indeed, the crowd of 2,292 potted plants swayed gently to ‘Crisantemi’ by Puccini.

The project is the brainchild of Eugenio Ampudia, who hoped to create a reflection on art, quarantine, and our connection to nature, albeit in potted plant form.

After the concert was finished, his team delivered all the plants to 2,292 health professionals, specifically from the Clínic de Barcelona hospital, with a certificate from the artist.

We love the visual of a grand concert hall playing host to such a collection of green plants, and the four musicians onstage, who will remember such a unique performance forever. Art takes many forms, and we applaud efforts like this, that raise our spirits.

At the end of the eight-minute concert, the sound of leaves and branches blowing in the wind resonated throughout the opera house like applause.

-AP