The Grand Egyptian Museum Nearly Ready to Open

Billed as the world’s largest archaeological museum, the Grand Egyptian Museum, or GEM is nearly finished after almost two decades of construction outside Cairo.

Delayed over the years due to budget, a fire, and the worldwide pandemic, the massive complex will open later this year, and will be home to over 50,000 preserved artifacts, including the full tomb collection of King Tutankhamun.

Located just two kilometers from the Giza pyramids, the museum will take center place for a new master plan of the entire region.

At a cost of $800 million dollars, the GEM is a big deal for Egypt, and we’re excited to see the amazing history brought to life in this impressive new space.