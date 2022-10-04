Spray-On Dress at Paris Fashion Show Feels Particularly Sci-Fi

Fashion shows are no stranger to the absurd, the self-serious, and other ‘out there’ moments. So in that sense, last week’s Coperni fashion show in Paris was no different.

But the ‘dress’ itself was. Model Bella Hadid came onstage dressed only in underwear, and a crew proceeded to create her garment out of thin air using a spray-on fabric from a company called Fabrican.

Over the course of 9 minutes, accompanied by somewhat ominous music, the sprayable garment was applied, almost mummifying the model. A designer from Coperni then proceeded to quickly shape the garment’s straps, trim the hem, and cut a slit in the leg.

The entire affair could be cast aside as a stunt, but it is genuinely fascinating to watch, and we wonder if this technology might eventually become commonplace, where your new pair of pants may instead come from a can.

