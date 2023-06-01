Aerial Beach Photography by Tom Hegen Shows Summertime Bliss

Tom Hegen has a remarkable eye as a photographer, using an aerial perspective to capture our earth from an angle that makes things feel more like a system of parts, and less like the ordinary scenes we’re used to.

In this collection The Beach Series, Hegen shows us large crowds of beachgoers, set up in their beach umbrellas and towels, dotting the clean white sand like confetti. Hundreds of darker specks are those in the ocean, the light blue waters looking inviting and idea.

Photographed by helicopter, Hegen’s captures draw your eye in, giving us a glimpse of a summertime moment that is altogether fleeting.

See more of his impressive catalog of photography on his website.

Images used with artist’s permission.

“Tom Hegen provides with his aerial photographs an overview of places where the relationship between humans and nature becomes visible. Often choosing dramatic and abstract perspectives, he creates a bigger picture of our relationship with planet Earth.”

Images taken in Miami and Sarasota, Florida.