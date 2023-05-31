Haunting 3D Scans of the Titanic’s Wreck at The Bottom of the Ocean

The world’s most famous ship sunk in 1912, killing over 1,500 people. The sinking of the luxury British passenger liner on its maiden voyage shocked the world, and remains one of the most infamous events in history.

But because the Titanic sunk in 12,500 feet (3,800m) of water, it’s been very challenging to explore, and submersibles have only ever taken a few photos of the wreck, not its entirety.

That has changed with brand new 3D imaging of the Titanic, performed by Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, in collaboration with Atlantic Productions, which is creating a movie of the event.

Using over 700,000 still images, the company has created a super detailed 3D map of the Titanic, showing its hulking metal carcass on the ocean floor, some 111 years later.

The images are astounding and surreal, even a little spooky, knowing the ship and its 1500 victims lay at the bottom of the very, very deep ocean.

Explore the photos below for a detailed look at the Titanic’s remains.