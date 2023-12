With amazing aerial photos of whale sharks and the famous “Chocolate Hills”, it’s clear that Dimitar Karanikolov captured some of the Philippine’s most iconic and spectacular sights.

His aerial perspective gives us a lush look at this country’s fantastical landscapes, and it’s strong connection to water.

Traveling through the regions of Oslob, Palawan, and Bohol, we get a sense of the magic of the 7,000 islands that make up this southeast asian country. The blues and greens capture every shade imaginable, and the hillsides are filled with rare and unusual flora and fauna. Via Behance: