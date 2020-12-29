An Ancient Food Stand Was Just Unearthed in Pompeii, and it’s in Remarkable Shape

Pompeii is the ancient Roman city that was immediately destroyed in the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79.

This month, archaeologists unearthed an ancient thermopolium, the equivalent of a food stand today, and the level of preservation on the 2,000 year old relic is remarkable.

Decorated with painted frescoes, the stand features images of horses, goddesses, chickens, and ducks. Food remnants were found as well, including fava beans, wine, duck bones, fish, and snail.

We’re still amazed at how vibrant and detailed the paintings are, and this is just one of 80 such thermopoliums that existed in Pompeii.

Via Colossal: