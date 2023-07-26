An Improbable Future Showcases Worn, Weathered Technology

We like the gritty, sci-fi aesthetic of this collection, dubbed ‘An Improbable Future’.

Designed in conjunction with AI and human work, we see futuristic items that are worn and well used, which give them a tactile, real-world sensibility. We see rovers, wristwatches and communicators that look familiar enough to understand, without knowing how they might actually operate.

Using a sleek white and orange color scheme, the entire collection of items and vehicles fit together, like they’re from the same future era.

Very cool work. See more of this expanding collection in Instagram.

