Páraic and Kevin of The McGloughlin Brothers have a mesmerizing and loving video tribute to New York, entitled New York Postcard. Created with hundreds of stills and motion, the video is highly kinetic and moves you through the textures, details, and grit that make up the Big Apple.

The motion is so rapid fire that it almost takes on an abstract quality, but is anchored with just enough theme to make it poetic. Take a look at the video above.

