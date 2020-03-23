Apollo Lunar Landing Recreated With Thousands of Still Images

NASA has provided the public with a huge trove of imagery from the Apollo missions. But rarely do we get to see cohesive, moving footage from this exciting time in our history. Brothers Christian and Wolfgang Stangl spent 18 months diving into the photographs, and painstakingly edited and combined them into a short film, Lunar. The result breathes life into the mission that sent men to the moon to make that epic first step. We love space travel, and the Apollo missions epitomized the best in technology, engineering, exploration and determination. Great to see this era brought to life. Via Gizmodo:

