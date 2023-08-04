ArchGanics Show Us Abstract Sculpted Living Quarters

Almost like Dwell’s version of a stylish beach bungalow on Alderaan from Star Wars, these architectural renderings show us fascinating curved forms and stylistic choices that feel otherworldly.

Created by Spanish digital artist Carlos Antón Varó , the series is called ArchGanics is described by the artist as “Idealized places where the mind would love to stay.” That feels appropriate, with unique built-in planters, oval skylights to the sky, and a sense of calm.

Images © Copyright Carlos Antón Varó.

“Idealized places where the mind would love to stay.”

